UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Is Dinesh Pratap Singh? BJP's Bet From Rae Bareli To Take On Congress In Gandhi Stronghold

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially named Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate for the Rae Bareli seat, a constituency historically associated with the Gandhi family. Singh's nomination brings an end to the speculation surrounding BJP's choice for this significant electoral battleground.

Scheduled to file his nomination alongside BJP leaders and supporters on Friday, Dinesh Pratap Singh's entry into the electoral fray adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming contest in Rae Bareli.

While there had been ongoing speculations regarding the potential candidacy of Varun Gandhi to challenge the Congress stronghold, BJP's decision to field Dinesh Singh has clarified the party's strategy for this critical constituency.

Dinesh Singh's Political Journey

Dinesh Singh's political journey began within the Congress party. He first entered the political arena as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in 2010, and later secured a second term in 2016. However, in 2018, he made the significant move to join the BJP.

BJP candidate from UP's Rae Bareli seat, Dinesh Pratap Singh says, "...I assure the country that farewell of 'nakli' Gandhis from Rae Bareli is certain. It is certain that BJP's 'lotus' will bloom, and Congress will lose. I have even fought against 4-time MP Sonia…"

In the subsequent 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Singh contested against Sonia Gandhi, albeit unsuccessfully, losing by a margin of 1.67 lakh votes. Undeterred, he continued his political career within the BJP and was elected as an MLC once again in 2022.

Notably, Dinesh Singh, belonging to the Thakur community, currently serves as an independent charge minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. His nomination underscores the BJP's strategic approach in Rae Bareli, as the party gears up for a formidable electoral battle inthe fifth phase of the upcoming elections.

Rae Bareli, a key constituency in Uttar Pradesh politics, is slated for voting in the fifth phase of the elections.