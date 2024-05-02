 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Among Star Campaigners For Haryana Lok Sabha Polls
According to the party release, in all there are 40 star campaigners for the state who, besides Modi and Shah, included senior party leaders including party national president J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani and Hema Malini.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and several chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states are among the 40 star campaigners who would visit Haryana to woo the voters for the party candidates ahead of May 25 Lok Sabha polls.

article-image

Among the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states were Yogi Adityanath of UP, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajasthan, Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh and Pushkar Singh Dhami from Uttarakhand. They would be besides the top state leaders including former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and present CM Nayab Saini.

