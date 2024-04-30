 Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-State JJP Chief Nishan Singh Joins Congress
Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-State JJP Chief Nishan Singh Joins Congress

Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-State JJP Chief Nishan Singh Joins Congress

Former 2-time CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Udai Bhan inducted them into party

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-State JJP Chief Nishan Singh Joins Congress | @AshishSinghKiJi

Chandigarh: Haryana Jannayak Janta Party state chief Nishan Singh who recently quit the party, joined Congress, along with dozens of his supporters here on Monday. The former 2-time CM and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Udai Bhan inducted them into party at a function also attended by Punjab’s former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

Rahul Makkar, grandson of late Amirchand Makkar, a 3-time MLA from Hansi, joined Congress, along with ex-JJP state vice president Surendra Laiga and ex-general secy Ramesh Godara.

Former MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav and Shahabad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala’s two sons, Kanwarpal (councillor) and Sukram Pal (excouncilor) also joined Congress.

