Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-State JJP Chief Nishan Singh Joins Congress

Chandigarh: Haryana Jannayak Janta Party state chief Nishan Singh who recently quit the party, joined Congress, along with dozens of his supporters here on Monday. The former 2-time CM and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Udai Bhan inducted them into party at a function also attended by Punjab’s former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.
Rahul Makkar, grandson of late Amirchand Makkar, a 3-time MLA from Hansi, joined Congress, along with ex-JJP state vice president Surendra Laiga and ex-general secy Ramesh Godara.
Former MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav and Shahabad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala’s two sons, Kanwarpal (councillor) and Sukram Pal (excouncilor) also joined Congress.