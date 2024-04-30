Haryana Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-State JJP Chief Nishan Singh Joins Congress | @AshishSinghKiJi

Chandigarh: Haryana Jannayak Janta Party state chief Nishan Singh who recently quit the party, joined Congress, along with dozens of his supporters here on Monday. The former 2-time CM and leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party president Udai Bhan inducted them into party at a function also attended by Punjab’s former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On former JJP leader Nishan Singh along with other JJP leaders joining Congress, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda says, "The family of Congress Party is constantly expanding... A lot of leaders from JJP have joined the Congress family... More than 40… pic.twitter.com/rWr1BN1oRt — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2024

Rahul Makkar, grandson of late Amirchand Makkar, a 3-time MLA from Hansi, joined Congress, along with ex-JJP state vice president Surendra Laiga and ex-general secy Ramesh Godara.

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Haryana President of Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Nishan Singh (@NishanSinghJJP) joins Congress in the presence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. #LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024



(Full video available on PTI Videos… pic.twitter.com/voUjnchMpf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 29, 2024

Former MLA Raghu Yadav’s son Srijan Yadav and Shahabad JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala’s two sons, Kanwarpal (councillor) and Sukram Pal (excouncilor) also joined Congress.