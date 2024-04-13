Lok Sabha ELections 2024: Congress Finalises 9 Candidates For Haryana, Kurukshetra Seat For AAP In INDIA Bloc

NEW DELHI: The Congress Party's central election committee on Saturday finalised its nine candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana, already leaving the tenth Kurukshetra seat for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the INDIA bloc alliance.



The meeting held in the ICC headquarters was attended by Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal as also former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh, Hooda, Kumar Shelja, Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary and state president Udaybhan.

Hissar seat is being given to Brajendra Singh who defected from the BJP while Shelja is to contest from Sirsa, Dipender Hooda from Rohtak, Shruti Chaudhary from Bhiwani, Karan Dalal from Faridabad.



A clear picture will emerge once the party declares the candidate late in the night or on Sunday.