 MP: AAP Joins Forces With Congress In Ratlam-Jhabua Constituency
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office-bearers and workers of Ratlam-Alirajpur-Jhabua parliamentary constituency on Friday gathered at the local MLA office, Gopal Colony, in favour of Kantilal Bhuria, the Congress candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Hundreds of AAP workers gathered in the MLA's office and took a pledge to make the Congress candidate victorious. Bhuria welcomed all the AAP leaders with a Congress scarf.

Addressing the workers, Bhuria said, “The grand alliance, INDIA alliance is getting a strong support in the country. The BJP is misleading the people and is raising the slogan of winning more 400 seats, on the contrary, the BJP would not be able to cross even 200.”

“The public has expressed confidence in the INDIA Alliance and on June 4, the situation will become clear. The INDIA alliance government will be formed with full majority,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, AAP district president Kamlesh Singad said, “The BJP is scared and trying to suppress the corruption done by the party, be it electoral bonds, Prime Minister Care Fund among others by putting CMs and other leaders in jail. They are creating fear through the ED. The BJP has nothing to do with democracy, constitution, people and farmers of the country.”

Workers of Ratlam-Alirajpur-Thandla-Petlawad –Ranapur-Jhabua, AAP state secretary Madhav Singh Kirade and others resolved to make Congress candidate Bhuria victorious with an overwhelming majority.

