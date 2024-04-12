WATCH | Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher's LAST Video From 'Akhri Faisla', Shot Barely Hours Before He Died In Car Collision

Raipur (Chhatisgarh): A day after Chhattisgarh actor Suraj Meher died in a car collision while returning from the shooting set, his last shot video from film 'Akhri Faisla' surfaced on social media on Friday.

The video shows Meher dressed in a South India attire, wearing white shirt, cream coloured mundu, styled with a traditional scarf with green and golden border on his shoulder. He was seen with his co-actor in the frame, where the duo exchanged some dialogues as part of of the script.

WATCH | Chhattisgarh actor Suraj Meher's last video from film 'Aakhri Faisla', shot only a few hours before he died in Raipur road accident#Chhattisgarh #Raipur #Accident #SurajMeher pic.twitter.com/bPyTpIGOLZ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 12, 2024

Meher, who died in an accident, was returning from shoot of his film 'Aakhri Faisla' late on Wednesday night. He was returning from shooting late at night in Raipur and was on his way to his engagement in Odisha. He could barely travel a few kilometres before a pickup truck rammed into his car.

Suraj Meher, a resident of Bilaspur, was also known as Narad Meher. He was scheduled to get engaged in Bathli, Odisha, on Wednesday.

New details emerged regarding the untimely demise of the actor. It has been revealed that the actor, returning from the shoot, was headed to his engagement ceremony in a Scorpio. Despite a tiring day that ended around 2:30 am on Tuesday-Wednesday, he was compelled to drive. Surprisingly, it has been disclosed that he initially intended to take a train but had to opt for a road journey due to the shoot's prolonged duration causing him to miss the train.