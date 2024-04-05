Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals Surface | ANI

Raipur: Massive state of panic has struck around a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area in Chhattisgarh. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the structure as the blaze has completely engulfed the building. Dramatic visuals have surfaced in which people could be seen running around in a bid to save their lives.

#WATCH | People vacate their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur's Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot.#Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/yxLXzUOURU — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

People were seen vacating their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur's Kota area. Police and firefighters have sprung into action to bring the situation under control.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.