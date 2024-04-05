 Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMassive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals Surface

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals Surface

Police and fire tender teams have sprung into action and are leaving no stone unturned in bringing the situation under control

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals Surface | ANI

Raipur: Massive state of panic has struck around a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area in Chhattisgarh. Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing from the structure as the blaze has completely engulfed the building. Dramatic visuals have surfaced in which people could be seen running around in a bid to save their lives.

People were seen vacating their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur's Kota area. Police and firefighters have sprung into action to bring the situation under control.

This is breaking news. Further details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Hangs Himself In Nihal Vihar

Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Hangs Himself In Nihal Vihar

'All Those Giving Me Gyan..': Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Subhash Chandra Bose 1st PM Comment

'All Those Giving Me Gyan..': Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Subhash Chandra Bose 1st PM Comment

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: BJP Worker Taken Into Custody From Thirthahalli By NIA, Claims Report

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: BJP Worker Taken Into Custody From Thirthahalli By NIA, Claims Report

'Vada Pav With Gutka Flavour': Delhi’s Famous Vada Pav Girl Trolled After THIS Video Goes Viral...

'Vada Pav With Gutka Flavour': Delhi’s Famous Vada Pav Girl Trolled After THIS Video Goes Viral...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals...

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Power Distribution Company In Raipur's Kota Area In Chhattisgarh; Visuals...