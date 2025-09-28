 'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO

Speaking at an Observer Research Foundation (ORF) panel on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session here on Saturday, he said trade would "continue to find a way" despite uncertainties.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | ANI

New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the world will increasingly require a global workforce and new trade arrangements would emerge despite uncertainties, as he underscored India's expanding engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean to diversify economic ties amid shifting global dynamics.

Speaking at an Observer Research Foundation (ORF) panel on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session here on Saturday, he said trade would "continue to find a way" despite uncertainties.

"The world will require a global workforce, and trade will continue to find a way despite uncertainties. We will see new trade arrangements, technology, connectivity, and workplace models, making the global landscape very different in a short time," Jaishankar said.

India, he said, is already engaging with regions like Latin America and the Caribbean, "aiming to expand trade and partnerships even further".

FPJ Shorts
'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen

The minister stressed that in "this turbulent atmosphere", particularly for large countries, it is important to build capacities for greater self-reliance.

"That is very much the focus in India today. Technology, self-reliance, multipolarity, and South-South cooperation are all part of one basket," he said.

Read Also
President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
article-image

Jaishankar's remarks come amid recent moves by the US to raise new H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000, and impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on India as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on the country by America to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

Indians account for nearly 71 per cent (over 2.8 lakh) of all H-1B visas, followed by Chinese professionals with around 11.7 per cent or over 46,600.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

World Rivers Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Celebration & More

World Rivers Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Celebration & More

IDF Says It Struck Around 140 Terror Targets In Gaza As Hamas Claims Ceasefire Talks Suspended

IDF Says It Struck Around 140 Terror Targets In Gaza As Hamas Claims Ceasefire Talks Suspended

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance