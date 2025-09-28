 President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldPresident Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

Hundreds of generals and admirals - senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher and their top advisers - have been summoned for the gathering at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, with little notice by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington: President Donald Trump will speak at a hastily-called meeting of top military leaders on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of his plans.

Hundreds of generals and admirals - senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher and their top advisers - have been summoned for the gathering at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, with little notice by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The person was not authorised to discuss the president's plans before a public announcement about his attendance and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Read Also
'Today, Illegal Use Of Force By Israel Threaten To Blow Up Entire Middle East': Warns Russian FM...
article-image

News about the meeting broke Thursday, and Trump didn't seem to know about it when first asked by reporters during an Oval Office appearance.

FPJ Shorts
'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
'Artists Stay Alive In Our Hearts Forever': Shilpa Rao Pays Tribute To Zubeen Garg, Sings Ya Ali At Ziro Festival
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Suryakumar Yadav Appeals In Animated Fashion After His Throw Was Blocked By Salman Agha; Video
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar - VIDEO
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen
Kandivali Fire: Two Dead, Five Critically Injured After Gas Explosion In Catering Kitchen

The Pentagon's top spokesman has confirmed that Hegseth "will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week." Across the military, there are 800 generals and admirals of all ranks. Many command thousands of service members and are stationed across the world in more than a dozen countries and time zones.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

'World Needs Global Workforce As New Trade Arrangements Emerge': External Affairs Minister S...

President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

President Donald Trump To Address Meeting Of Top US Military Leaders At Quantico

World Rivers Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Celebration & More

World Rivers Day 2025: Know Date, Significance, Celebration & More

IDF Says It Struck Around 140 Terror Targets In Gaza As Hamas Claims Ceasefire Talks Suspended

IDF Says It Struck Around 140 Terror Targets In Gaza As Hamas Claims Ceasefire Talks Suspended

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance