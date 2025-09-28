Jal Jeevan Mission Wins Best Display Award At UP International Trade Show

Noida: The Jal Jeevan Mission’s “Swachh Sujal Gaon” exhibition has bagged the Best Display Award at the International Trade Show in Noida, marking its second consecutive win after 2024.

Out of 2,400 exhibitions, 70 were recognised across categories, but the Mission’s display in Hall No. 7 stood out for its focus on water and environmental conservation. Spread across 496 square meters, it highlighted the transformation of Bundelkhand villages through prototypes, visual storytelling and a photo gallery that traced the journey of providing tap water connections to households across Uttar Pradesh since 2019.

Radha Krishna Tripathi, Senior Media Advisor to the Jal Jeevan Mission, received the award on behalf of the department. He said the exhibition showcased Uttar Pradesh’s rural development story on a global platform, noting that over 2.41 crore rural families now have functional household tap connections.

The exhibition not only celebrated achievements but also sought to raise awareness about water conservation. Since the trade show opened on September 25, thousands of schoolchildren and business professionals have pledged to save water. Delegates from South Africa and other countries praised the initiative for its emphasis on sustainable management. One South African visitor remarked, “Life without water is unimaginable. We’ve faced water crises ourselves, and the efforts of Jal Jeevan Mission are truly commendable.”

Read Also Trade Shows To Be Organized Across All 75 UP Districts Starting October 9: Rakesh Sachan

The display also attracted young visitors with a selfie point and gaming zone designed to engage them in learning about water conservation. Local visitors like Harihar Prasad from Bundelkhand said the exhibition reflected the transformation their villages have experienced, adding, “This mission has quenched the thirst of Bundelkhand.”

The “Swachh Sujal Gaon” exhibition earned wide appreciation for its innovative approach to public engagement and impactful storytelling on water sustainability.