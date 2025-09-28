 Trade Shows To Be Organized Across All 75 UP Districts Starting October 9: Rakesh Sachan
The Minister made this announcement during a seminar on “Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion” held on the fourth day of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS). Highlighting the significance of GST reforms, Rakesh Sachan stated that for the first time since the introduction of GST, such a large-scale relief has been implemented, bringing fresh momentum to the MSME sector.

article-image

Greater Noida: Following the central government’s reduction in GST slabs, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended a major gift to entrepreneurs. Khadi and Village Industries Minister Rakesh Sachan announced that eight-day trade shows will be organized across all 75 districts of the state from October 9 to 16, where entrepreneurs will be provided free stalls to showcase and promote their products on a wider scale.

He added, "Earlier, trade shows were restricted to the divisional level, but in view of the success of UPITS, the government has now decided to expand them to every district. Entrepreneurs from diverse sectors, including Khadi, textiles, and ODOP, will participate, with officials already tasked with identifying suitable venues."

Expressing concern over the decline in Khadi production and showrooms, the Minister said continuous consultations with experts and stakeholders are underway. Plans are also being considered to open Khadi showrooms in universities to connect the younger generation with Khadi.

From Robots To Thermal Cameras: Fire Department Demos Advanced Gear At UP Trade Show
Rakesh Sachan emphasised that, unlike most fabrics available in the market, which are harmful to both health and the environment, Khadi is natural, pure, and safe. He rejected the perception that Khadi is costly, clarifying that it is, in fact, more affordable than many other fabrics.

The Minister further stated that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, Khadi has acquired a renewed national identity. The Prime Minister has consistently worked to integrate Khadi with modern design and technology. As a result, sales of Khadi products have more than doubled in recent years.

