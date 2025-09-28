 From Robots To Thermal Cameras: Fire Department Demos Advanced Gear At UP Trade Show
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Greater Noida: At the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida, the Fire Department’s high-tech stall has become a major attraction for visitors. The display of state-of-the-art equipment and advanced firefighting vehicles not only captivates audience but also underscores the transformative impact of modern technology and preparedness on disaster management and firefighting operations.

The stall features several advanced devices, including the Victim Trace Camera, Thermal Imaging Camera, Breathing Apparatus Set, and Firefighting Robot, offering visitors, students, and entrepreneurs a firsthand glimpse into emergency response capabilities.

The Victim Trace Camera is designed to locate individuals trapped in accidents, such as fires or building collapses. It can precisely identify a person’s location under debris, significantly aiding rescue efforts and enhancing the safety of those trapped.

The Thermal Imaging Camera is invaluable in smoke-filled or dark environments. It enables rescuers to locate individuals quickly and assess temperature variations at the scene, ensuring faster and safer operations.

article-image

The Breathing Apparatus Set draws special attention from students and young visitors, highlighting the risks firefighters face. This equipment enables firefighters to operate safely in smoke- or gas-filled environments, allowing for prolonged rescue and relief operations.

The most striking display is the Firefighting Robot, capable of combating fires in high-risk areas such as chemical warehouses, factories, and oil storage facilities. Operating remotely, the robot maintains a safe distance while controlling fires and can function continuously for extended periods, a truly futuristic demonstration of technology in action.

In addition to its equipment, the Fire Department showcases modern firefighting vehicles, including the Rescue Vehicle Van (RVV), Multi-Disaster Response Vehicle (MRDVE), and Advanced Ventilation Ladder Vehicle (AVLVT). Recently deployed in districts such as Meerut, Gorakhpur, and Lucknow, these vehicles enhance both firefighting and rescue operations, ensuring well-coordinated emergency responses.

Through this exhibition, the Fire Department emphasized that disaster management and firefighting are collective responsibilities. Visitors received detailed insights into fire equipment and learned how using the right tools at the right time can save lives.

The stall has received overwhelming appreciation from visitors, with school and college students showing particular interest in the technology. At the same time, entrepreneurs and industry representatives recognised the potential of such advanced equipment to enhance safety standards in their respective sectors.

The Fire Department’s stall has emerged as a symbol of technological progress and preparedness, showcasing the critical role of innovation in saving lives.

