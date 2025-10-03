UP On High Alert: Friday Prayers Pass Peacefully Amid Heavy Security In Bareilly - VIDEO

ANI

Lucknow: Amid heightened security and an atmosphere of caution, Friday prayers across Uttar Pradesh passed off without incident. The state has been on high alert following last week’s violence in Bareilly, prompting authorities to turn sensitive districts into security fortresses and maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

In Bareilly alone, nearly 10,000 security personnel were deployed, with the SSP and DM personally patrolling the streets. Internet services, suspended for a second time on Thursday, will remain shut until Saturday to curb rumor-mongering. Drones scanned rooftops and police, PAC, and RRF units carried out flag marches through sensitive neighborhoods.

Security drills were also held in other major cities. In Varanasi, ATS commandos conducted mock exercises at Cantt railway station and bus stand, while Kanpur and Prayagraj saw similar readiness drills. In Gonda, the IG Range inspected arrangements on the ground, and in Sambhal, heavy deployment was visible outside Jama Masjid. In Raya Buzurg village of Sambhal, locals resumed demolition of a mosque built on government land immediately after offering prayers.

Across all 75 districts, police forces remained on high alert. Authorities had earlier braced for trouble after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board announced a Bharat Bandh on October 3, though the call was later withdrawn in view of upcoming festivals.

The heightened precautions stem from last Friday’s clashes in Bareilly over the “I Love Mohammad” controversy. The Ittehad-e-Millat Council, led by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, had called a protest rally against an FIR in the case. Despite a ban, violence broke out, forcing police to resort to lathicharge.

Police sources said intelligence inputs indicated attempts to reignite tensions, leading to internet shutdowns on October 2. Investigators have named Maulana Tauqeer Raza as the alleged mastermind behind the violence. Ten FIRs have been registered so far, booking 2,500 people, including 200 identified by name. Of these, 81 have been arrested and sent to jail.

Officials credited strict surveillance, preventive action, and heavy deployment for ensuring that this Friday remained peaceful.