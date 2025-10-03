 UP News: 'Don’t Search Shivlings Under Every Mosque,' Says Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, launched a sharp attack on the RSS on Wednesday, accusing it of ignoring its own chief’s advice.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq | File Photo

Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Ziaur Rahman Barq, launched a sharp attack on the RSS on Wednesday, accusing it of ignoring its own chief’s advice.

Speaking to the media at his residence, Barq said, “RSS chief asks people not to search for Shivlings beneath every mosque, but their followers continue to make it an issue. This shows a clear gap between what RSS says and what it does.”

Message on Self-Reflection

On the occasion, Barq also emphasized the importance of self-reflection during Dussehra. “Just as Ravana’s effigy is burnt every year, we must also burn Ravana within our hearts. That would be the real victory,” he remarked.

Warning Against Divisive Forces

He warned that those using hateful language to divide society in the name of religion cannot be called patriots. “Anyone trying to break the nation should be boycotted. We must all work together for the country’s progress,” he added.

Emphasis on Religious Values and Social Care

Highlighting religious values, Barq said, “If a neighbour, regardless of faith, goes hungry while we live in comfort, then we are not true Muslims. Our religion teaches care for all.”

Interaction with Locals

The MP also met with locals in Sambhal, listening to their grievances and urging unity for national development.

