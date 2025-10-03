 UP News: Grand Yagyopaveet Sanskar Conducted For 21 Students At Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul On Vijaya Dashami
UP News: Grand Yagyopaveet Sanskar Conducted For 21 Students At Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul On Vijaya Dashami

On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, a grand, collective Yagyopaveet Sanskar (Sacred Thread Ceremony) was conducted for 21 Batuks (students) of the Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul. The ceremony, held with full Vedic rituals at the ancient Shri Lete Hue Hanuman Ji Temple in Lucknow, was a significant effort to preserve and connect the new generation with Sanatan traditions.

Friday, October 03, 2025
article-image
21 students of Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul undergo Yagyopaveet Sanskar in Lucknow on Vijaya Dashami | Representational Image

Lucknow: On the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, a grand, collective Yagyopaveet Sanskar (Sacred Thread Ceremony) was conducted for 21 Batuks (students) of the Kapishwar Vedic Gurukul.

The ceremony, held with full Vedic rituals at the ancient Shri Lete Hue Hanuman Ji Temple in Lucknow, was a significant effort to preserve and connect the new generation with Sanatan traditions.

Family Participation and Bhiksha Ritual

The event saw a large gathering, including the families of the students and chief Guru Dr. Vivek Tangri. A key ritual involved each family offering Bhiksha (alms) to their boys, granting them permission to pursue Brahmacharya and Vedic education.

Emphasis on Discipline and Spirituality

Guru Dr. Tangri emphasized that the Yagyopaveet is one of life's 16 most important sanskars, stating that the Brahmacharya Ashram (stage of life) is considered supreme.

He explained that the ceremony introduces discipline, Vedic conduct, and spirituality into the lives of the young boys.

Vedic Chanting and Guidance

The Vedic chanting and Hawan were led by Vedic Acharya Ankit Dixit, who imparted lessons on ideals of conduct and education to the students. The event was supported by Gurukul Board member Dr. Pankaj Singh Bhadauria and other community leaders, reaffirming the commitment to cultural preservation.

