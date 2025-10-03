Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Exporters Secure ₹650 Crore Orders At UP International Trade Show

Kanpur Exporters Secure ₹650 Crore Orders At UP International Trade Show | File Photo

Kanpur: Kanpur’s business community has received a major boost at the UP International Trade Show (UPITS), organized in Noida from September 25 to 29. The event helped the city’s exporters secure orders worth nearly ₹650 crore across sectors including leather, saddlery, readymade garments, plastic goods, and engineering products.

According to Alok Srivastava, Assistant Director of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO), over 30 exporters from Kanpur benefited at the show. He noted that the development is “no less than a Diwali bonus” for industries struggling due to a 50% tariff imposed earlier by the US government.

Platform for Global Exposure

The trade show provided a platform for Uttar Pradesh entrepreneurs to showcase products before business representatives from 88 countries. Many Kanpur exporters, hit by declining overseas orders, now see this as a lifeline.

Significant Opportunities for Uttar Pradesh

Beyond Kanpur, the event generated significant opportunities for the state. FIEO confirmed that 3,900 new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed, with potential investments of ₹2,180 crore expected in the coming months.

Over 31,650 business-to-business conferences were held during the five-day trade show, with participation from countries such as Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka.

Also watch:

Positive Impact on Local Entrepreneurs

Former IIA national president Sunil Vaishya said, “Given the challenges faced by Kanpur entrepreneurs, these orders will definitely accelerate the city’s economy.”

Woman entrepreneur Sangeeta Singh added that such shows not only boost confidence but also provide valuable marketing platforms for local products.