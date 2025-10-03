 UP Panchayat Elections 2026: OBC Reservation Commission Delay May Postpone Polls
UP Panchayat Elections 2026: OBC Reservation Commission Delay May Postpone Polls

The three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for April-May 2026, may be delayed due to the non-formation of a dedicated commission for Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation.

Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
UP Panchayat elections may face delay pending formation of OBC reservation commission | Representational Image

Lucknow: The three-tier panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for April-May 2026, may be delayed due to the non-formation of a dedicated commission for Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation.

The tenure of Gram Panchayats, Kshetra Panchayats, and Zila Panchayats ends on May 26, July 19, and July 11 next year, making polls due before then. However, as with municipal elections, the OBC reservation formula must first be finalized.

Role of Proposed Commission

The proposed commission will study the socio-economic and political status of OBCs in the state and submit recommendations to the government. Without such a report, the Supreme Court has ruled, OBC reservation cannot be implemented.

Timeline Challenges

Sources indicate the commission would need district visits and up to six months to prepare its report, raising the likelihood of postponement. A Panchayati Raj official confirmed that the proposal has been sent to the state government, and the election timeline now hinges on its decision.

