Raipur: Reservation Will Never End, Congressmen Are Spreading Confusion-Chief Minister Sai

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said Congress is spreading lies and creating confusion among the voters that if BJP comes to power again, it will end reservation. The reservation will never end.

Assuring the tribes, he said no power can end reservation. The Congressmen have no issues left, so now they are under the illusion of ending reservation.

Sai addressing a public meeting at Guruji Bhatha of Mainpur in Gariaband district lambasted Kawasi Lakhma and Congress by taking a dig at Lakhma’s ‘Modi die’ statement, he said that the Congressmen have lost their mental balance.

He said that in the entire Chhattisgarh, Congress leaders have lost their minds and their peace of mind has gone haywire. He said the son of a poor person, the son of a tea seller is the Prime Minister of the country. The Congressmen are not able to digest this at all.

CM appealed to the public not to get influenced by the words of the Congressmen, they have to be taught a lesson and Congress should not be allowed to open its account in Chhattisgarh in this election.

Sai said Congressmen have no right to make indecent comments on the world’s most popular leader.

Attacking the Congress, Sai alleged under the leadership of Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh had become a crime den and a den of corruption. Out of 36 promises, not a single one was fulfilled properly. The state was made poor by looting. By committing a scam in Narva Garva Ghurva Bari, they also pocketed the cow dung money. The accused of the scam that took place during the Congress rule are facing jail today. Now there is a good governance government of BJP in the state.