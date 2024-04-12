Brijmohan Seeks Suggestions From People Of Raipur Lok Sabha Seat

BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal | Twitter Image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh’s Higher Education and Culture Minister Brijmohan Aggarwal and Raipur Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate said Raipur Lok Sabha will develop only when the responsible representatives communicate directly with the public.

Sharing mobile numbers at a press conference, he said as part of innovative mode to remain in touch with public and continuous communication, he had sought the people’s views for the progress and prosperity of Raipur Lok Sabha constituency.

He said based on the feedback, further strategy will be made. On April 15, a nomination rally will be taken out from Ekatm Complex in the presence of the state’s Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai and BJP State President Kiran Singh Dev, which will go up to Ghadi Chowk to file the nomination.

Aggarwal said, “In the last 35 years, the people of Raipur Lok Sabha have elected me as MLA 8 times and been a cabinet minister five times and whenever I got the responsibility of any department, I fulfilled it with full dedication.”

Taking dig at Congress, he said that Congress is deeply scared of the apparent defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The top leadership of Congress has no control over the state leaders. Senior Congress leaders Charan Das Mahant and Kawasi Lakhma are showing their mental bankruptcy by talking about breaking the head and killing the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aggarwal said that Congress is saying that if we come to power, we will re-appeal Article 370 from Kashmir. The Congress is misleading women by offering Rs 1 lakh every year. When the country's budget is Rs 50 lakh crore, then from where will they bring so much money.