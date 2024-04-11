'Don't Want To Say Anything Against Modi Now': Chhattisgarh LoP Charan Das Mahant After Backlash Over His Comment On PM

Chhattisgarh State Assembly Leader of Opposition Dr Charan Das Mahant | FPJ

Chhattisgarh State Assembly Leader of Opposition Dr Charan Das Mahant on Wednesday with folded hands said he does not want to say anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi now.

Mahant was in trouble over the statement about breaking heads with sticks. On Tuesday last week, in the nomination rally of Bhupesh Baghel, Dr Charandas Mahant had given a controversial statement against Modi in Chhattisgarhi language.

When the media asked him about his reaction to his statement against PM Modi, he said that he does not want to say anything in this matter now. Mahant said, “...I do not want to say anything about Narendra Modi ji, I am saying this about all of you and tell these things to Narendra Modi, his devotees, his family members, ministers and chief ministers.”

Saying this, he left from there with folded hands.

Om Pathak Member, National Executive Member Secretary Central Disciplinary Committee Bharatiya Janata Party had sent a complaint to the Election Commission of India demanding appropriate action under the Model Code of Conduct.

Under sections 499, 503 of the Indian Penal Code, section 123 (2) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and paragraph 3.8.2 of the Model Code of Conduct the BJP sought to register the FIR.

However, at present the police has registered a case under section 506 against Charandas Mahant at Rajnandgaon.