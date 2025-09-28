Assam News: BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary To Take Oath As BTC Chief On October 5 In Kokrajhar

BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary To Take Oath As BTC Chief On October 5 In Kokrajhar |

Guwahati: Fresh from a sweeping victory in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary announced on Sunday that his new council will take oath in Kokrajhar on October 5.

This was decided after meeting Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Dispur on Sunday evening.

Earlier, Mohilary announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on October 3.

Mohilary, accompanied by newly elected BPF members, called on Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Raj Bhavan to formally stake a claim to form the next government. “As tradition, we came to the Governor to stake claim to form the government. The Governor has consented to October 3 as the date of swearing-in. He gave us verbal assurance and will send the formal invitation soon,” Mohilary told reporters after the meeting.

The BPF supremo added a personal touch to the political milestone, noting that the Governor’s birthday falls on the same day. “If he comes, we will celebrate his birthday in Kokrajhar as well,” he said with a smile.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whom Mohilary confirmed would be invited. “We will think carefully about which party to align with in the interest of the BTC. But if any party offers support, we will not reject it,” he said, signalling a willingness to work with both allies and rivals.

The BPF reclaimed control of the BTC after securing 28 of the 40 seats in the recently concluded elections. The result ended the five-year rule of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and the BJP, which contested separately this time. The UPPL managed seven seats while the BJP won five.

Outgoing BTC chief Pramod Boro of the UPPL formally submitted his resignation to the Governor earlier in the day. “As per the rule, I have met the Governor and given my resignation. The new council will be formed soon. We are grateful to the people of BTC for allowing us to lead for the last five years. We accept the mandate and will keep working for our people,” Boro said.

Mohilary hinted at a readiness to cooperate with the ruling BJP despite past rivalries. “Whoever extends support to us in BTC, we will honour them. I have seen that the chief minister has said we will work together as NDA allies. We welcome it,” he remarked.

Outlining his priorities, Mohilary said the new council will focus on resolving land disputes that have plagued the region for decades. “The main issue of BTC is the land problem. We will try to resolve it. This is our priority,” he said, framing the council’s new term as one of responsibility as much as celebration.

Mohilary thanked the people of Bodoland for giving him a stronger mandate, saying he would honour their trust and remain committed to the promises he made during the election.