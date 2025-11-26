 RJD Slams Bihar Govt’s Order Asking Rabri Devi To Vacate Official House, Calls It Political Vendetta
On Wednesday, RJD's Bihar State President Mangani Lal Mandal firmly stated that Rabri Devi will not vacate the residence under any circumstances. "We will not vacate Rabri Devi's residence under any circumstances. Whatever needs to be done will be done," Mandal asserted, while interacting with the media persons in Patna.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has strongly objected to the Bihar government's order directing former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate her official residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna. | X @PTI_News & File Pic

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has strongly objected to the Bihar government's order directing former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to vacate her official residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna.

On Wednesday, RJD's Bihar State President Mangani Lal Mandal firmly stated that Rabri Devi will not vacate the residence under any circumstances.

"We will not vacate Rabri Devi's residence under any circumstances. Whatever needs to be done will be done," Mandal asserted, while interacting with the media persons in Patna.

Questioning the timing and intent of the order, Mandal added, "Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for 20 years. Why was this residence not vacated earlier? Both Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi are former Chief Ministers. This is a conspiracy to insult the Lalu family. This decision has been taken deliberately and out of political malice."

West Bengal BLO Suffers Heart Attack While Working On SIR Exercise
article-image

The Building Construction Department issued an order to Rabri Devi on Tuesday evening, directing her to vacate the 10, Circular Road bungalow.

She has now been allotted a new residence at 39, Harding Park.

Reacting to the development, Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya posted on X, "Sushasan Babu's development model. Insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav, the messiah of crores of poor people, is the first priority. You may throw him out of the house, but how will you remove him from the hearts of Bihar's people? If not his health, you should have at least respected Lalu Prasad Yadav's political stature."

Responding to the RJD's objections, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said that Lalu was trapped in the web of illusions.

Fact-Check: Is Liquor Banned At All Places In Amritsar? Know Everything About The Holy City Status
article-image

"It led to scams, which resulted in Lalu landing in jail. Now, he is caught in the want of a government bungalow," Neeraj Kumar claimed.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the reallocation follows established norms.

"This is a prescribed procedure. The Central Government allocates residences according to position. For Rabri Devi, a new residence has been allotted," he told IANS.

However, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad accused the Nitish Kumar government of targeting Opposition figures.

