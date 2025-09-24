 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders DGP To Form SIT To Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against organisers of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Zubeen Garg | ANI

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said he has asked the state's director general of police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the untimely death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore last week.

"In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. Today, I had a meeting with the @DGPAssamPolice and the ADGP, CID along with senior officers including Chief Secretary, Assam," Sarma said in a post on X.

"I have instructed the DGP to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with the best officers of Assam Police," he added.

The CM also said that the viscera samples will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Delhi, for a detailed examination.

Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Government Bans Shyamkanu Mahanta From Organising Events In State
"The SIT will have full freedom to investigate the case with complete professional integrity," he added.

A second postmortem of Garg's body was conducted on Tuesday morning at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) following demands from a large section of the public.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday.

