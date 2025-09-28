 Relief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th Mann Ki Baat
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRelief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th Mann Ki Baat

Relief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat covered tributes to cultural and national figures, a call for UNESCO recognition of Chhath Puja, and compensation for Karur rally victims.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Relief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th Mann Ki Baat | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, addressed the nation on Sunday, September 28. In his address, he covered social initiatives, relief measures, and tributes to prominent personalities.

Here are 6 key takeaways from his speech:

1. Relief for Karur Rally Victims

Addressing the tragedy at the Karur rally, PM Modi announced ex-gratia compensation. He said, “Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.” He stressed the need for quick relief and support for the affected families.

2. Tribute to Zubeen Garg

PM Modi remembered the late Assamese singer, saying, “The nation mourns the loss of Zubeen Garg. His songs touched millions and will continue to inspire generations, preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage.” He highlighted Garg’s role in popularising Assamese music nationwide.

3. Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The Prime Minister also honoured Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, saying, “Anyone interested in Indian culture and music cannot help but be overwhelmed by her songs. The patriotic songs she sang inspired countless people.” Modi also recalled their personal bond and her annual Rakhi.

4. Tribute to Bhagat Singh

PM Modi paid homage to revolutionary Bhagat Singh, calling him a “source of inspiration for every Indian, especially youth.” He added, “Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature. Before he was hanged, he said that he wanted himself and his friends to be treated as prisoners of war. This is proof of his indomitable courage.”

5. Chhath Puja and UNESCO Recognition

PM Modi spoke about Bihar’s Chhath Puja: “Chhath Puja honours Surya Dev with offerings to the setting sun. Once local, it is now becoming a global festival.” He acknowledged the government’s efforts to get the festival listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

6. Vocal for Local and Khadi Promotion

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, Modi urged citizens to support homegrown products. He said, “I encourage everyone to buy Khadi and contribute to the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement. This preserves traditional crafts and strengthens India’s economy.”

FPJ Shorts
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Breaking! Mithun Manhas Appointed BCCI President, Becomes First Non International Cricketer To Be Selected For The Post
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Vidyut Jammwal's Latest Film Online?
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Is Your Child Safe While Going To School? Recent Actions By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Say No
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi Products On Oct 2
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi Products On Oct 2

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi...

Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi...

TVK Chief Vijay Announces ₹20 Lakh For Families Of Deceased And ₹2 Lakh For Injured In Karur...

TVK Chief Vijay Announces ₹20 Lakh For Families Of Deceased And ₹2 Lakh For Injured In Karur...

PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of 39 Killed In Karur Stampede, ₹50,000 For...

PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of 39 Killed In Karur Stampede, ₹50,000 For...

Relief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th...

Relief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th...

Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh & Lata Mangeshkar On Their Birth...

Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagat Singh & Lata Mangeshkar On Their Birth...