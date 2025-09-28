Relief For Karur Stampede Victims To Chhath's UNESCO Recognition: 6 Highlights From PM Modi's 126th Mann Ki Baat | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 126th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, addressed the nation on Sunday, September 28. In his address, he covered social initiatives, relief measures, and tributes to prominent personalities.



Here are 6 key takeaways from his speech:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

1. Relief for Karur Rally Victims



Addressing the tragedy at the Karur rally, PM Modi announced ex-gratia compensation. He said, “Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the families of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 for those injured.” He stressed the need for quick relief and support for the affected families.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2. Tribute to Zubeen Garg



PM Modi remembered the late Assamese singer, saying, “The nation mourns the loss of Zubeen Garg. His songs touched millions and will continue to inspire generations, preserving Assam’s rich cultural heritage.” He highlighted Garg’s role in popularising Assamese music nationwide.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar



The Prime Minister also honoured Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, saying, “Anyone interested in Indian culture and music cannot help but be overwhelmed by her songs. The patriotic songs she sang inspired countless people.” Modi also recalled their personal bond and her annual Rakhi.



4. Tribute to Bhagat Singh



PM Modi paid homage to revolutionary Bhagat Singh, calling him a “source of inspiration for every Indian, especially youth.” He added, “Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature. Before he was hanged, he said that he wanted himself and his friends to be treated as prisoners of war. This is proof of his indomitable courage.”



5. Chhath Puja and UNESCO Recognition



PM Modi spoke about Bihar’s Chhath Puja: “Chhath Puja honours Surya Dev with offerings to the setting sun. Once local, it is now becoming a global festival.” He acknowledged the government’s efforts to get the festival listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.



6. Vocal for Local and Khadi Promotion



Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, Modi urged citizens to support homegrown products. He said, “I encourage everyone to buy Khadi and contribute to the ‘Vocal for Local’ movement. This preserves traditional crafts and strengthens India’s economy.”