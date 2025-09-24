Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Government Bans Shyamkanu Mahanta From Organising Events In State

In the aftermath of singer Zubeen Garg's tragic death, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (September 24) announced that the state government has barred Shyamkanu Mahanta, a cultural entrepreneur, from organising any events or festivals in Assam.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sarma wrote, "The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam."

He further clarified that no financial assistance will be extended to programmes linked to Mahanta, adding, "The State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly."

In addition, Sarma said the Assam government would request the Centre not to extend any financial support to Mahanta or his organisations in the future.

Link to Zubeen Garg's death

Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen had been invited to perform. The 52-year-old Assamese icon passed away on September 19 after a drowning incident while scuba diving. His death sent shockwaves across Assam and the North East.

Following the incident, multiple FIRs were lodged against Mahanta and Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sharma, across various police stations in Assam. The state government has directed the CID to investigate all the cases. Sarma earlier told the media that both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with Garg in his final moments, would be interrogated as part of the probe.

Who is Shyamkanu Mahanta?

Hailing from Assam, Mahanta is an entrepreneur and the Chief Functionary of Trend MMS, a socio-cultural trust. In 2013, he launched the North East Festival in Delhi, later expanding it to Bangkok. He was also the organiser of the 4th North East India Festival in Singapore, which Zubeen attended before his untimely demise.

In a statement, Mahanta and his team claimed that members of the local Assamese community had taken Garg for the yacht trip where the incident occurred.

Assam Bids Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Zubeen, often hailed as the cultural icon of Assam, was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday (September 23) at Kamarkuchi, on the outskirts of Guwahati. Thousands of grieving fans, admirers, and dignitaries attended the funeral. The late singer, fondly called 'Goldie' by close family and friends, was given a gun salute as part of the state honours.

His sister, Palme Borthakur, performed the final rites while his wife, Garima Saikia, was seen in tears, bidding a heart-wrenching farewell.

Chief Minister Sarma paid floral tributes at the cremation site.

Over his three-decade career, Garg established himself not only as a singer but also as a composer, actor, filmmaker, and music director. He lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages.