 TVK Chief Vijay Announces ₹20 Lakh For Families Of Deceased And ₹2 Lakh For Injured In Karur Tragedy
Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
TVK president Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at a stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27. | File Pic

Chennai: TVK president Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at a stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27.

The actor-politician said he is deeply anguished over the incident, which claimed more than 30 lives and left many others injured.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.

"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said.

PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Of 39 Killed In Karur Stampede, ₹50,000 For...
article-image

He added that he would pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and assured that his party men would provide all possible support those undergoing treatment in hospitals.

