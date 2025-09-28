 Four Armed Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam’s Goalpara District Along Meghalaya Border
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFour Armed Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam’s Goalpara District Along Meghalaya Border

Four Armed Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam’s Goalpara District Along Meghalaya Border

Nabaneet Mahanta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, said that four pistols and four mobile phones were recovered from the site of the encounter.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Four armed dacoits were killed in an encounter with police in the Dhupdhara area of Assam's Goalpara district, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in the early hours of Sunday. | Representative image

Goalpara: Four armed dacoits were killed in an encounter with police in the Dhupdhara area of Assam's Goalpara district, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Ghiladubi near Dhupdhara, when police personnel intercepted the armed group based on intelligence inputs.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, said that four pistols and four mobile phones were recovered from the site of the encounter.

"We have received information that an armed group has been roaming along the Assam-Meghalaya bordering area for the last few days. We have received information that this group has planned to kidnap someone, and we have immediately laid naka checks in different locations. When the armed group travelling in a vehicle saw our police vehicle, they tried to flee from the area and fired upon the police personnel. In retaliation and self-defence, the police personnel also started firing, and during the search, our team found four injured persons. Immediately, we shifted them to the hospital, and at the hospital, the doctors declared them dead. We also recovered four pistols from the location," Mahanta told ANI.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Mithun Manhas? MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli's Former Teammate Becomes New BCCI President
Who Is Mithun Manhas? MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli's Former Teammate Becomes New BCCI President
'Technology A Tool, Not Teacher': Experts Stress The Need To Be Vigilant On AI Usage By Children
'Technology A Tool, Not Teacher': Experts Stress The Need To Be Vigilant On AI Usage By Children
IDF Says It Struck Around 140 Terror Targets In Gaza As Hamas Claims Ceasefire Talks Suspended
IDF Says It Struck Around 140 Terror Targets In Gaza As Hamas Claims Ceasefire Talks Suspended
NBT To Publish Fact-Based, Unbiased Books For Young Readers: Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe
NBT To Publish Fact-Based, Unbiased Books For Young Readers: Prof Milind Sudhakar Marathe
Read Also
Mann Ki Baat's 126th Episode: PM Modi Reiterates Call To Adopt 'Swadeshi', Urges People To Buy Khadi...
article-image

He added that the armed group had planned to kidnap someone and that police action foiled the attempt.

"Further investigation is underway, and the process is going to identify the deceased persons," Mahanta said.

Police have intensified border checks to prevent such incidents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Maha Kumbh To Karur: Stampede-Tragedies That Have Shocked India Between January-September 2025...

From Maha Kumbh To Karur: Stampede-Tragedies That Have Shocked India Between January-September 2025...

ECI Deploys 470 Central Observers For Bihar Assembly Polls, 8 Bye-Elections

ECI Deploys 470 Central Observers For Bihar Assembly Polls, 8 Bye-Elections

'Will Be Beaten Up Like In Bareilly': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants Against Anarchy

'Will Be Beaten Up Like In Bareilly': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Miscreants Against Anarchy

Assam Surpasses National Average In Decline In Child Marriages: Report

Assam Surpasses National Average In Decline In Child Marriages: Report

Mizoram’s Oldest Woman, Lalneihsangi, Passes Away At 108 In Aizawl

Mizoram’s Oldest Woman, Lalneihsangi, Passes Away At 108 In Aizawl