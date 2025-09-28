Four Armed Dacoits Killed In Police Encounter In Assam’s Goalpara District Along Meghalaya Border

Four armed dacoits were killed in an encounter with police in the Dhupdhara area of Assam's Goalpara district, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in the early hours of Sunday. | Representative image

Goalpara: Four armed dacoits were killed in an encounter with police in the Dhupdhara area of Assam's Goalpara district, along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at Ghiladubi near Dhupdhara, when police personnel intercepted the armed group based on intelligence inputs.

Nabaneet Mahanta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, said that four pistols and four mobile phones were recovered from the site of the encounter.

"We have received information that an armed group has been roaming along the Assam-Meghalaya bordering area for the last few days. We have received information that this group has planned to kidnap someone, and we have immediately laid naka checks in different locations. When the armed group travelling in a vehicle saw our police vehicle, they tried to flee from the area and fired upon the police personnel. In retaliation and self-defence, the police personnel also started firing, and during the search, our team found four injured persons. Immediately, we shifted them to the hospital, and at the hospital, the doctors declared them dead. We also recovered four pistols from the location," Mahanta told ANI.

He added that the armed group had planned to kidnap someone and that police action foiled the attempt.

"Further investigation is underway, and the process is going to identify the deceased persons," Mahanta said.

Police have intensified border checks to prevent such incidents.

