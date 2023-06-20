MP Honour Killing: Father Makes Dead Son's Effigy Using Gram Flour For Final Rites In Absence Of His Body

Radheshyam's father performing funeral of his son | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after a man killed his daughter and her lover and dumped their bodies in Chambal river in Morena, the youth's father made his effigy in absence of his body to perform the last rites.

The father made his 21-year-old son Radheshyam Tomar's effigy using gram flour as his body could not be found for the final rituals.

Morena SP has taken the case into consideration, but even after 3 days of search, SDRF team and divers are unable to find any clue of both the deceased’ body. However, the searching has been stopped after Monday evening.

Shivani’s family accepted their crime on Saturday

In fact, Shivani Tomar of of Ratan Basai village and Radheshyam Tomar of Pura Barbai village were in love with eah other. Both went missing on June 3. Radheshyam’s family searched for their son and after failing registered a missing report.

Police searched for both of them for 15 days but later, on the basis of youth’s family interrogated Shivani’s family strictly. After which they accepted on Saturday that they have killed both of them and threw their bodies into river.

According to police, Radheshyam and Shivani fled away together earlier on May 6. Police found them in UP handed them over to their families. Later, Shivani’s father called Radheshyam’s family on June 1 and threatened them to control their son otherwise the consequences would be bad. At last on June 3, both of them went missing.