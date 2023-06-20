Madhya Pradesh: 2 Dead, 3 Trapped In Bus Collision At Damoh-Jabalpur Highway

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers died after a bus collided with a container on the Damoh-Jabalpur highway on Tuesday morning. Three others remained trapped inside the wrecked bus.

The rescue team is currently working on extracting the trapped passengers by cutting through the bus wreckage.

The injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital in Jabalpur for immediate medical attention.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

