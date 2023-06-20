 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Dead, 3 Trapped In Bus Collision At Damoh-Jabalpur Highway
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 Dead, 3 Trapped In Bus Collision At Damoh-Jabalpur Highway

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Dead, 3 Trapped In Bus Collision At Damoh-Jabalpur Highway

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers died after a bus collided with a container on the Damoh-Jabalpur highway on Tuesday morning. Three others remained trapped inside the wrecked bus.

The rescue team is currently working on extracting the trapped passengers by cutting through the bus wreckage.

article-image

The injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital in Jabalpur for immediate medical attention.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

article-image

