Damoh School Case: Hijab Was Forced In The Name Of Scarf

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The preliminary investigation conducted by police revealed that management of Ganga Jamna School in Damoh forced girls to wear hijab in the name of head scarf, Damoh SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told Free Press. On Wednesday, Damoh civic body demolished the illegal construction that was raised in school premises.

According to SP, illegal construction, which was around 2500 square feet was razed with hammers by team of local civic body in presence of Damoh district administrative and police officials. The encroachment removal had begun on Tuesday.

On Sunday, three persons including the school principal were arrested. The arrested persons include school principal, a teacher and a security guard. The search is on to nab the remaining accused. The accused were produced before a court and from where they have been sent to judicial custody.

After the controversy regarding Ganga Jamna School erupted, the police registered a case against the school administration under Section 295, 506 of IPC and Juvenile Justice Act. “The statements of two-three girls came to the fore, after which it was felt that their statement was worth taking into consideration and the investigating committee also sent that statement to us to take cognisance," Singh said.

Read Also Bhopal Satpura Bhawan Fire: Probe Panel Arrives To Conduct Inspection