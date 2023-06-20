Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Untraceable Even After 30 Hours

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite passage of more than 30 hours, the forest department team has not been able to trace the tiger that had killed 60-year-old Sundelal Banarsi on Sunday morning. Also, a joint team of army and forest department was searching for the leopard inside MCTE since two days but they were not able to see it and it escaped from the boundary of the MCTE and entered into the Army War College on Monday morning. The focus of the forest team has shifted to the Army War College.

Read Also 5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Pani Puri

On the other hand, citizens are in panic due to the activities of leopard and tiger in the forests and residential areas of Mhow tehsil. Sundarlal (60), a shepherd in Malendi village, had taken his animals to the forest for grazing, during which the tiger attacked and killed him. After attacking, the tiger carried him away for more than 200 metres and ate half of the shepherd's body. Since that hunt, the forest department is running the rescue operation and on Monday, the department looked for it in all nearby forests.

On Monday, the MCTE area was opened. On Monday, the leopard was seen in the CC cameras installed in the Army War College campus. The joint team of forest department and AMI began the rescue operation from morning itself. Upadhyay said that on Monday, the leopard will be taken out of the Army War College campus, or else it will be caught unconscious.

Read Also 6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation