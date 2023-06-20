 Madhya Pradesh: Jewellers Development Welfare Association Convention Ends
Madhya Pradesh: Jewellers Development Welfare Association Convention Ends

Along with this, the views of the experts were shared with the traders on how Sarafa Bazar can create credibility for each association of its market and how to create its brand value.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A grand convention of Jewellers Development Welfare Association concluded in Dewas on Monday under the chief hospitality of MLA Gayatri Raje Puar. India Jewelers Goldsmith Federation’s national president Pankaj Arora, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council’s senior manager Mithilesh Pandey and Hallmark Association’s treasurer and chartered accountant Chetan Bhandari were also present in the programme.  

In the programme, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Jewellers Development Welfare Association Madhya Pradesh and Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in which both organisations would work together on generating identity cards of traders and health cards for artisans in each district of Madhya Pradesh.  

Along with this, the views of the experts were shared with the traders on how Sarafa Bazar can create credibility for each association of its market and how to create its brand value. The main presentation of the programme was done by Santosh Sarraf, general secretary of the Jewellers’ Development Welfare Association, Madhya Pradesh, presenting an account of the work done by the organisation throughout the year.

