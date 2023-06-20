 Indore: Mystery Surrounds Youth's Death
Indore: Mystery Surrounds Youth's Death

Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died under mysterious circumstances after consuming pizza and noodles with his friends in the Silicon City area, on Sunday night.

Rau police said the deceased Manish (18) returned home, had some rice and went to sleep. However, he soon started feeling uneasy, and his condition deteriorated rapidly, and he started vomiting. He was taken to MY Hospital where he died during treatment late on Sunday night.

Manish had given the 12th board exam this year. His father is a bookkeeper in Choithram Mandi. He has a brother. Police officials said they are waiting for the postmortem report after which they will start investigation.

