Madhya Pradesh: Saints Stage Protest Following Assault On Swami Bodhanand

Picture by Nai Dunia

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A group of saints staged a protest on Sunday in response to the assault took place at Parmadham Ashram on Saturday. The Superintendent of Police, O.P. Mishra, assured the arrest of the accused by increasing the charges against them.

According to Nai Dunia, Swami Bodhanand performs religious rituals at the Parmadham Ashram in Kaharwadi. It was outside the ashram where Mamta, the wife of the man who manages a guesthouse outside the ashram, along with her son Ankit Khara and Mamta's nephew Gaurav, initiated the assault in the morning as Swami went to get flowers for worship.

The three individuals dragged Swami outside the ashram and continued to assault him. They also shut down the channel capturing the incident. The incident came to the attention of the local residents who informed the police.

The CCTV footage of the entire incident was shared on the internet, clearly showing the three accused assaulting the sadhu.

In protest against the incident of assault on Swami, the saint community gathered at the ashram on Sunday. A dozen saints, along with Mahamandaleshwar Mandakini Didi, were present. Local residents also joined the gathering. The saints staged a strong protest outside the ashram premises, demanding the arrest of the accused.

Local residents mentioned that Swami Bodhanand, along with Mamta, her son, and nephew, has been causing trouble. They have been lodging false complaints through the CM helpline. Additionally, they have been threatening others with false allegations of caste discrimination and harassment.