 Indore: Youths Take Oath Not To Do Drugs
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Vishwa Hindu Parishad | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are running a campaign against drugs for the past several days and on Sunday they organised a function at Kankeshwari Sabha Griha where a large number of youths took part.

At the function, Abhishek Udeniya said Bajrang Dal is taking steps to create awareness against drugs. He said awareness rallies and programmes are one of the main ways to motivate youths to stay away from drugs.

Ganni Chaukse administered oath to the youth that they will stay away from drugs. The program was presided over by Abhishek Shukla, president of Digamber Jain Samaj. Chief guest was Prakash Krishna.

Subhash Agarwal, Ravi Chaukse, Uttam Badia, Ankit Maurya, Yogesh Prajapat, Manoj Yadav, Akash Hegde who organise anti-drug rallies and programmes were also present.

