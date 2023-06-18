Madhya Pradesh: MTMC Gears-Up For Shravan Month Preparations

A new entry gate is being prepared at Begam Bagh Road to reach Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of devotees visit world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar temple during the Hindu month of Shravan. Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has started preparations for the the month of Shravan that will begin on July 4. According to officials, during Shravan, temple doors would open at 2:30am every Monday. On normal days the doors will open at 3am. This time the month of Shravan will be of 60 days.

The MTMC has started preparations to ensure hassle-free darshan for thousands of pilgrims coming to Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. The members and officers of the temple committee are preparing plan for darshan arrangements. The doors of sanctum-sanctorum are opened early in the month of Shravan. Pt Ram Sharma, priest and MTMC member, said that as per the temple tradition the opening time is 4 am before bhasma aarti. In the past, doors of the sanctum-sanctorum were opened on Mondays at 2.30 am and at 3 am on normal days during Shravan. A large number of devotees visit Mahakal in Shravan. With the opening of curtains, the time is fixed for worship, bhasm aarti. According to the same system, the bhasma aarti is performed at 6 am in normal days.

Meanwhile, entry to sanctum-sanctorum of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple would remain closed during Shravan. MTMC would take a decision in this regard next week.

The process of closing the entry into the sanctum-sanctorum would start on June 30. According to sources, in view of increasing crowd due to construction of Shri Mahakal Lok, the entry to the sanctum-sanctorum would be closed for 60 days of Shravan. In the meeting of the committee, the darshan arrangement for general visitors would also be decided.

The reason is that in the present situation, the construction work is underway in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Further, this year 10 sawaris (procession) of Lord Mahakal would be taken out due to the Adhik Maas. Every Monday at 4 pm, after worship in assembly hall of the temple, Lord Mahakal would sit in a palanquin and go on a city tour. Due to more darshanarthis this time, the MTMC was also getting three new chariots constructed through donors. It has also made the design of the chariot available to the donor.

