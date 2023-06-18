Indore: Khajrana Ganesh Temple Invited To International Temple Conference

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hoisting the flag of success in different fields of the country, Indore has now made its mark in the field of religion as well. Indore's famous Shree Khajrana Ganesh Temple has been invited to participate in the international temple conference to be held in July. This is the first time that Khajrana Ganesh Temple has been invited to the conference.

The international temple convention and Expo 2023 is being organised in Varanasi from July 22 to 24. All the major temples of the country have been invited to this event. Along with major temples of repute across the country, the management and priests of large and prominent temples from abroad will also participate in the event. On behalf of Khajrana Ganesh Temple, the chief priest of the temple pandit Ashok Bhatt, manager Ghanshyam Shukla and assistant manager Gauri Shankar Mishra will participate in this conference.

Two more temples also included

Two more temples of Indore, Ranjit Hanuman Temple and Shri Annapurna Mata Temple have also been included in this event. An official invitation has been sent to Deepesh Guru, the head priest of Ranjit Hanuman Temple. Along with this, Annapurna Temple is also sending its chief priest to this conference.