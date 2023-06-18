Indore: Time Management & Strategy  Formulation Must For Success

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Nishant Khare, chairman of MP Youth Commission, has said that time management, commitment to work and making strategy is very important to be successful in any work. The sooner we learn this, the sooner will we succeed. Talking about startups, he said that CA students also play a big role in startups.

Dr. Khare was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the two- day national conference of CA students, which began on Saturday. It is being organised by CICASA (CA Students Association) and CA Indore Branch of ICAI.

CICASA chairman CA Rajat Dhanuka and branch chairman CA Mausam Rathi informed that the upcoming changes in the new CA course will give new students an opportunity to prepare according to the industry. The way the environment of the industry is changing, the future belongs to Indian CAs, he said. Today 65% of India's total GDP comes from urban areas and 35% of India's population lives in cities. By 2030, this contribution will be 75% and the urban population will be 45%. We are providing our services to many countries of the world, and the role of cities like Indore is going to increase in the future, he added.

Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer also addressed the gathering and said that life is Test cricket, not T20. We always get a second chance like in Test cricket, you just have to keep in mind that even if you have not played well in the first innings, you should not miss the chance in the second innings. Along with this, you always have to follow discipline and continuous discipline only then you will get success. Sometimes such an opportunity comes when you have to leave the good things of your life for the big goal.

CIRC secretary CA Kirti Joshi said that the coming time is going to be challenging for many professionals because there is sure to be a change in the way many professions function in the future and many professions will become inappropriate, so in this changing environment, we necessarily have to make certain changes in ourselves.

Read Also Indore: City Chapter Of ICSI Adjudged Best Chapter