 MP News: Over 2 Tonnes of Lemons Collected From Navratri Offerings; To Be Used For Making Bio-Enzyme To Clean Water In Bhopal
From this, nearly 10,000 liters of spray is being prepared. Orange peels and jaggery will also be mixed in the process.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):Over 2 tonnes of lemons were collected from Durga idols during Navratri to make bio-enzyme for water cleaning in Bhopal on Friday.

Later, the bio-enzyme will be added to ponds and kunds to clean and purify the water.

article-image

According to information, the initiative is being carried out under the guidance of scientists from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Experts explained that pollution reduces oxygen levels in water, which harms aquatic life and makes water dirty. Bio-enzyme helps clean water naturally.

The solution, made by carefully mixing lemons, orange peels, jaggery, and water together, usually takes around 10 to 15 days to get fully ready.

Scientists also shared that bio-enzyme is natural, non-toxic, and eco-friendly. It can also be safely used for washing clothes, dishes, and even hands.

Was Also Done During Ganesh Utsav

During Ganesh Utsav, the same experiment was carried out, but only a smaller quantity of lemons was collected. This time, during Navratri, municipal vehicles moved across nearly 5,000 pandals to gather offerings. In just the last three days alone, more than 8 tonnes of lemons were successfully collected.

