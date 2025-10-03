MP News: Develop Parikrama Path Before Shri Ram Path Gaman In Chitrakoot, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Suspension Of Mauganj Tehsildar For Misbehaviour |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reviewing the state’s religious tourism projects on Friday, CM Mohan Yadav said that the Parikrama Path in Chitrakoot should be developed before the construction of the Shri Ram Path Gaman. This would garner publicity for Chitrakoot among both domestic and international tourists, he said.

As pilgrims will turn up in large numbers on Somvati Amavasya in Chitrakoot, micro-level planning should be done for crowd management, he said.

He underlined that after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the focus of devotees and tourists is on Chitrakoot. It must be noted that Chitrakoot is an important halt in Ram’s exile.

Therefore, the construction work of Shri Ram Path Gaman and Shri Ram Raja Lok should be done on a grand scale. All departments should work effectively by striking a balance. The allotted amount should be utilised in a time-bound manner, he said.

Ram Path Gaman is the trail of places associated with Lord Ram’s journey in and around Chitrakoot during his exile, while Shri Ram Raja Lok is a proposed cultural and spiritual development project in Orchha.

CM Yadav stressed that, along with religious tourism, medical tourism opportunities should also be explored in Chitrakoot. A high-quality wellness centre should be developed in Chitrakoot to offer modern treatment facilities to tourists.

Religious and social institutions should also be roped in for an integrated development of Chitrakoot, he suggested.