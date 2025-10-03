 MP News: Develop Parikrama Path Before Shri Ram Path Gaman In Chitrakoot, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Develop Parikrama Path Before Shri Ram Path Gaman In Chitrakoot, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Develop Parikrama Path Before Shri Ram Path Gaman In Chitrakoot, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Along with religious tourism, medical tourism opportunities should also be explored in Chitrakoot, says Yadav

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Orders Suspension Of Mauganj Tehsildar For Misbehaviour |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reviewing the state’s religious tourism projects on Friday, CM Mohan Yadav said that the Parikrama Path in Chitrakoot should be developed before the construction of the Shri Ram Path Gaman. This would garner publicity for Chitrakoot among both domestic and international tourists, he said.

As pilgrims will turn up in large numbers on Somvati Amavasya in Chitrakoot, micro-level planning should be done for crowd management, he said.  

He underlined that after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the focus of devotees and tourists is on Chitrakoot. It must be noted that Chitrakoot is an important halt in Ram’s exile.

Therefore, the construction work of Shri Ram Path Gaman and Shri Ram Raja Lok should be done on a grand scale. All departments should work effectively by striking a balance. The allotted amount should be utilised in a time-bound manner, he said. 

FPJ Shorts
UP On High Alert: Friday Prayers Pass Peacefully Amid Heavy Security In Bareilly - VIDEO
UP On High Alert: Friday Prayers Pass Peacefully Amid Heavy Security In Bareilly - VIDEO
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Operation: DRI Seizes 7.95 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹79.5 Crore From 2 Female Passengers At CSMIA
Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Operation: DRI Seizes 7.95 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹79.5 Crore From 2 Female Passengers At CSMIA
Total Market Borrowings By States, UTs To Cross ₹2.81 Lakh Crore In October-December: Reserve Bank Of India
Total Market Borrowings By States, UTs To Cross ₹2.81 Lakh Crore In October-December: Reserve Bank Of India
'Centre Has Approved Maharashtra Govt Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil': CM Devendra Fadnavis
'Centre Has Approved Maharashtra Govt Proposal To Name Navi Mumbai Airport After DB Patil': CM Devendra Fadnavis

Ram Path Gaman is the trail of places associated with Lord Ram’s journey in and around Chitrakoot during his exile, while Shri Ram Raja Lok is a proposed cultural and spiritual development project in Orchha.  

CM Yadav stressed that, along with religious tourism, medical tourism opportunities should also be explored in Chitrakoot. A high-quality wellness centre should be developed in Chitrakoot to offer modern treatment facilities to tourists.

Religious and social institutions should also be roped in for an integrated development of Chitrakoot, he suggested.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Khandwa Accident Victims' Kin

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Meets Khandwa Accident Victims' Kin

MP News: Name Change Clash Heats Up In Jaisinagar

MP News: Name Change Clash Heats Up In Jaisinagar

First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud

First Time In Madhya Pradesh: Interpol Blue Notice Against Mastermind Of ₹3,200-Crore Fraud

Bhopal News: Gym Jihad! Trainers Under Scanner After Habibganj Hotel Incident

Bhopal News: Gym Jihad! Trainers Under Scanner After Habibganj Hotel Incident

Bhopal News: Licensed Firearm Holders Under Police Scanner As Stray Bullet Kills Girl At Kolar

Bhopal News: Licensed Firearm Holders Under Police Scanner As Stray Bullet Kills Girl At Kolar