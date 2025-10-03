MP News: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Inspects Atal Memorial In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reviewed the ongoing construction of grand Atal Memorial on Sirol Hill in Gwalior, the birthplace of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The minister conducted a detailed inspection of the site and strongly reprimanded the construction agency over the quality of work and significant delays.

Scindia stressed that the memorial must be built to the highest standards, stating, ‘A grand memorial is being built in Atalji's memory, spanning 50k square feet. All modern platforms are being used to ensure everyone can become familiar with Vajpayee's life, struggles and political journey.’

The project is valued at Rs 20 crore and is being constructed on a 10-acre campus. It will feature the main memorial, a museum and other community centres.

Scindia noted that he requested changes to enhance the memorial's accessibility and promised ‘efforts will be made to complete it as quickly as possible.’ The project, which includes the installation of a Vajpayee statue, has a scheduled completion time of a year-and-a-half.

High-voltage drama at Scindia's meeting

The city witnessed significant political drama at a development review meeting chaired by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday. Congress MLA Satish Sikarwar was initially stopped by a Tehsildar at the VIP gate, prompting him to start leaving in anger.

Noticing the situation, Scindia personally intervened, convinced the MLA and brought him into the Collectorate auditorium for the meeting.

Meanwhile, the cold war between Scindia and Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar factions was evident as Gwalior MP Bharat Singh Kushwaha, from the Speaker's camp was absent.

While Scindia, the Guna-Shivpuri MP was reviewing 11 major city projects—including elevated roads and the Chambal water project—the Gwalior MP was holding a separate workers' meeting in Shivpuri. The absence fuelled speculation about the ongoing political friction.