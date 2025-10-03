 MP News: 2 Killed, 14 Hurt As SUV Rams Into Idol Immersion Procession In Panna District
A speedy SUV rammed into a Durga idol immersion procession killing two men and injuring more than a dozen people in Panna district on Thursday evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A speedy SUV rammed into a Durga idol immersion procession killing two men and injuring more than a dozen people in Panna district on Thursday evening. The driver has been arrested.

Panna Superintendent of Police Nivedita Naidu told media that the accident took at 8.30 pm in Pawai area of Panna district. In the accident, 14 people were injured among whom several were children.

They were sent to Katni district hospital for the treatment where two of them died during treatment. The two deceased were identified as Rakesh Patel (36) and Purushottam Patel (38), police said.

The police said the SUV driver was later arrested and a probe was launched. The injured were taken to Katni hospital because it was close to the accident area.

