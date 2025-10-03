Train Thefts Up 200% In 2 Years, Madhya Pradesh Second In India |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway crimes rose sharply across Madhya Pradesh, with thefts in trains and at railway stations showing a dramatic increase over the past two years. According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Report 2023, crimes registered under the Government Railway Police (GRP) jurisdiction have nearly doubled during this period.

As trains enter Madhya Pradesh borders, thieves become particularly active, leading to as many as 29 crimes being committed daily.

Madhya Pradesh now ranks second in the country for crimes recorded by the GRP, with 90% of these cases related to theft. In 2021, about 5,500 crimes were registered by MP GRP. That number jumped to nearly 11,500 in 2023.

The state has three GRP zones: Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur. As per the NCRB report, the frequency of theft increases significantly once trains cross into Madhya Pradesh. In 2023, of the 11,551 total crimes registered by MP GRP, 10,561 were theft cases.

Madhya Pradesh is second only to Maharashtra in train thefts and total crimes under GRP jurisdiction.

Weapons, rape cases also surge

The GRP registered 92 cases of illegal weapons and explosives in 2023, putting Madhya Pradesh second after Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 165 such cases. The state also recorded five rape cases under GRP in 2023, out of 28 such cases nationwide, again placing it second after Uttar Pradesh, which had seven.

Additionally, four murder cases and six cases of attempted murder were registered by MP GRP during the year.

- Story by Staff Reporter