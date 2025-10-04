 MP News: Morena Solar Project To Boost Chambal Economy, Says Minister Rakesh Shukla
MP News: Morena Solar Project To Boost Chambal Economy, Says Minister Rakesh Shukla

Shukla said that the project would create direct and indirect employment opportunities and promote regional industrial growth

Saturday, October 04, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New and Renewable Energy Minister Rakesh Shukla said on Friday that the Morena solar project will play a key role in the economic and social development of the Chambal region. He said that the project would create direct and indirect employment opportunities and promote regional industrial growth.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Shukla said that Morena solar plus storage project has achieved a record-low tariff of Rs 2.70 per unit for 25 years.

The Morena park includes two solar plus battery storage units, and is designed to deliver consistent power supply during both solar hours and evening peak hours, a major difference from other similar projects in the country, where solar generation typically outweighs peak-hour capacity.

“This battery-based project will ensure two hours of power supply even after 6 pm,” said Shukla.

Additional Chief Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department, Manu Shrivastava said that coal-fired thermal energy is far costlier when compared to solar energy, underlining the financial and environmental benefits of the shift to renewables.

Consistent power, cheaper rates

Morena solar park offers same supply in peak and non-peak hours

Tariff locked at Rs 2.70/unit for 25 years

Solar power to replace costlier coal-fired electricity.

