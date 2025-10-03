 MP News: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Reacts To 'I Love Muhammad' Slogans, Ending 'VVIP Culture In Darbar'-- VIDEO
'But disrespect or threats to anyone’s faith will never be tolerated. Everyone’s religious beliefs must be respected, said Shastri.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to Islamic slogans of 'I Love Muhammad,' across some parts of state, like Ujjain, Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri, said there is nothing wrong in in it.

"There is no problem in saying I Love Muhammad or I Love Mahadev. But disrespect or threats to anyone’s faith will never be tolerated. Everyone’s religious beliefs must be respected,” said Shashtri while speaking to media in Gwalior.

A video has been circulated in which Shastri can be heard making these statements.

He also spoke about the recent incident in Tamil Nadu, where a picture of Lord Ram was burnt. Shastri condemned the act and said that such incidents hurt the feelings of devotees. He urged the local government to take strict action against those responsible. “No one has the right to hurt someone else’s religious sentiments,” he added.

MP News: 'Unhi Beta-Betiyo Ko Entry Di Jaye…' Dhirendra Shastri Demands Only Properly Dressed...
article-image

'Putting end to VVIP culture'

On ending VIP culture at Bageshwar Dham, Shastri said that a sanyasi had appeared in his dream and advised that all devotees should be met first. He announced that VVIPs will now have to wait at least a day before meeting him, ensuring equal treatment for all devotees.

Shastri also addressed the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), saying that India will reclaim its land peacefully. He prayed for peace in the region and urged people there to safely return to India if possible.

He added that everyone should be mindful of faith and harmony, and that devotion to God in any form, be it Muhammad or Mahadev, should be respected equally.

