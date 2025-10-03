 MP Child Deaths: Health Ministry Collects Cough Syrup Samples, Finds No Toxic Substances Consumed In Chhindwara
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collected samples of various cough syrups for testing on Friday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
MP Child Deaths: Health Ministry Collects Cough Syrup Samples, Finds No Toxic Substances Consumed In Chhindwara | Representation Image

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Following the deaths of over half a dozen children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare collected samples of various cough syrups for testing on Friday.

Authorities said that while the deaths caused alarm, preliminary investigations show no evidence that poisonous cough syrups were responsible.

Daily screenings of children continue in the district to ensure timely medical attention.

According to information, the investigation was carried out by a joint team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

They collected various samples of cough syrups in coordination with state authorities.

Test results confirmed that none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), the toxic substances known to cause serious kidney damage.

The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed the absence of these harmful chemicals.

Blood and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples were further tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens, and one case was found positive for Leptospirosis.

Parasia SDM Saurabh Kumar Yadav had earlier urged parents not to rely on unqualified doctors and to immediately inform authorities if their child falls ill, advice that remains important.

