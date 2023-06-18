 Indore: City Chapter Of ICSI Adjudged Best Chapter
This is the seventh time the city Chapter has got this prestigious award of ICSI.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Indore: City Chapter Of ICSI Adjudged Best Chapter | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has been adjudged the Best Platinum Grade Chapter of the Institute for the year 2021. 

GudivadaAmarnath, minister for industries, infrastructure, investment & commerce, information technology, handlooms & textiles, Government of Andhra Pradesh along with CS Manish Gupta-president of the ICSI conferred the award to CS VipulGoyal, the city Chapter chairman during the 24th National Conference of Practising Company Secretaries held at Visakhapatnam on June 16. 

The selection is made based on the activities conducted by the chapters in terms of student registration, professional development programme, student trainings, classroom teaching classes, timely compliance of all guidelines of ICSI, financial discipline, complaint redressal system & many more activities. 

This is the seventh time the city Chapter has got this prestigious award of ICSI. During the award ceremony, CS Ashish Karodia, Central Council member, CS Ashish Garg, past president of ICSI and CS ShivamBaghel, chairman Indore Chapter were also present.

