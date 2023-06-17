 Indore: Municipal Commissioner Reviews Swachh Survekshan Preparations
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 02:20 AM IST
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2023 and Water Plus Survey, the municipal commissioner took a review meeting in connection with the preparations being done by the corporation.

All additional commissioners and department heads have been instructed to ensure necessary arrangements according to the guidelines and protocols of the survey in the allotted zone area. 

Along with this, instructions were given that during the surveys zonal officers and water supply and public works department officials must also focus on beautification, painting and decoration work as per requirement on the main road, footpath, path-way and other places.

