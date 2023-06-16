 2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet

2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet

Company directors had obtained Rs 3 cr loan on fake documents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): probing the money laundering Enforcement Directorate has asked the Economic Offences Wing to handover documents of 2014 Indore bank fraud case to look into offence the money laundering facet of the case. The loan borrowers had submitted fake documents to get Rs 3 crore loan from the bank.

In 2014, the Company’s two directors Deepak Jaiswal and Jaiprakash Singh had applied for Rs 3 crore loan from Indore-based bank. The company deals in grains, oil, and other agriculture trading.  The then bank manager Dinesh Kumar Singh helped the company to get the loan sanctioned.  The officials at probe agencies say that the company officials and the then bank manager had allegedly committed money laundering and sending money out of the country.  And to check the financial offence the ED has sought papers from EOW.

“As per the procedure, the bank guarantee was taken of around Rs 5 crore and the CC Hypothecation loan of Rs 3 crore was sanctioned by the then manager Dinesh Kumar Singh, on July 19,2014. But in 2016, the account turned into an NPA,” said an official at EOW. The bank had served the notice on the trading company but it did not get any response. A team of bank officials during inspection at the warehouse found the stock much less in comparison of the money withdrawn to purchase it. .

Read Also
Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reaches Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet

2014 Indore Bank Fraud Case: ED Seeks Case File From EOW To Probe Money Laundering Facet

WATCH: Drunk Man Recreates Sholay Scene In Gwalior, Climbs Up Mobile Tower Over ₹500 Note

WATCH: Drunk Man Recreates Sholay Scene In Gwalior, Climbs Up Mobile Tower Over ₹500 Note

MP: CBI Court Sentences Two Convicts To 7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment In Vyapam Case

MP: CBI Court Sentences Two Convicts To 7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment In Vyapam Case

MP: 2 Dead, 10 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Narsinghpur

MP: 2 Dead, 10 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Narsinghpur

MP Has Become 'Apradh Pradesh', Scam State Under CM Chouhan, Says Congress' Kamal Nath

MP Has Become 'Apradh Pradesh', Scam State Under CM Chouhan, Says Congress' Kamal Nath