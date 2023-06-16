Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reach Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited film Adipurush got released in the theartres today. In Bhopal, Sindhu Sena-- all dressed as characters from Ramayan, reached the Rang Mahal cinema hall to watch the movie.
Read Also
WATCH High-Voltage Drama In MP: Woman Dumps Rs 500 Notes On Road To Lure 'Corrupt' Cops Into Filing...
Adipurush is mythological film based on Hindu epic Ramayana which is directed by Om Raut. The cast includes Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Seeta, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Bajrangg and Saif Ali Khan as antagonist Ravan.
Read Also
WATCH: Muslim Youth In MP Converts Religion To Marry Hindu Girl , Says “My Dad Embraced Islam To...
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)