Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reach Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited film Adipurush got released in the theartres today. In Bhopal, Sindhu Sena-- all dressed as characters from Ramayan, reached the Rang Mahal cinema hall to watch the movie.

Adipurush is mythological film based on Hindu epic Ramayana which is directed by Om Raut. The cast includes Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Seeta, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Devdatta Nage as Bajrangg and Saif Ali Khan as antagonist Ravan.